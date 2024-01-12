Oppo Reno 11 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Along with the increasing nip in the air, Oppo has expanded its Reno series. The Chinese smartphone maker just dropped a tech bomb in India with the launch of its much-anticipated Oppo Reno 11 5G series, featuring the Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 Pro. These sleek smartphones, initially unveiled in China last year, are finally making their way to the Indian market.

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Price

Now, let's talk about the price of the newly launched smartphone series. The Oppo Reno 11 5G, with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, comes with a price tag of Rs 29,999, while the 8GB RAM/256GB variant is priced at Rs 31,999. (Also Read: Japan And Singapore Have World's Strongest Passport; Check India's Ranking)

If you've got your eyes on the Pro version, the Oppo Reno 11 Pro, sporting 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, can be yours for Rs 39,999. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Available At Rs 68,999 On Flipkart: Check How Deal Works)

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Specifications

The smartphone series comes with dazzling features.

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Display

Both the Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 Pro come up with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate.

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Android System

The Reno 11 5G series works on the latest Android 14 operating system.

Oppo Reno 11 5G Series: Camera Features

The Oppo Reno 11 5G phones come equipped with a triple camera setup at the back. The mobile phone features a 50MP primary sensor, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

On the front, a 32MP Sony sensor is for all your selfie and video call needs.

Oppo Reno 11: Battery Power And Fast Charging Support

The Oppo Reno 11 is packed with a 4,700 mAh battery and it comes with a 67W fast charging support. While Oppo Reno 11 Pro houses a 5,000 mAh battery power. It supports 80W fast charging.