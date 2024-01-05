trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706491
Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Date Revealed in India, Full Details Here

The Reno 11 series consists of two mobile phones – the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer OPPO is likely to launch its Reno 11 series 5G handsets in India on January 12 at 11:00 AM IST, confirmed via its official website. The Reno 11 series consists of two mobile phones – the Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro.

Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the Indian variants of the mobile phones have leaked online.

 


  
Let's have a quick look on the leaked features of the Reno 11 series 5G

 

Oppo Reno 11 series Price Camera

The handset could pack a 50MP Sony LYT600 primary camera and and a 32MP Sony IMX709 telephoto camera.  For selfies, there is a 32MP OV32C front camera. 


Oppo Reno 11 series Price 

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro 5G may priced around Rs. 35,000 in India and will compete with the Samsung Galaxy A54 and Vivo V29 in the segment. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 11 5G could cost Rs. 28,000 and will take on Vivo V29e and Samsung Galaxy A34 in the segment.  

Oppo Reno 11 series Display

The Reno 11 could have a 6.70-inch FHD+ curved OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile. the Reno 11 Pro could offer a 6.74-inch FHD+ OLED screen.

Oppo Reno 11 series Operaring System

The handset runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 custom skin out of the box.

Oppo Reno 11 series Battery

The Reno 11 may equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging. In contrast, the OPPO Reno 11 Pro 5G may have a 4,600mAh battery with 80W charging.

