Oppo Reno 14 And Reno 14 Pro Launched In India, Check Price, Performance And Other Details

New Delhi: Oppo has launched two new smartphones in India, the Reno 14 Pro 5G and Reno 14 5G, both focused on delivering strong camera performance and solid overall features. These models come with advanced camera setups, high-resolution displays, and the latest MediaTek processors to offer a balanced experience for users who want good photography and smooth daily use.

Performance and Display

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset, it features a 6.83-inch LTPS OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports up to 1,200 nits brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i. It runs ColorOS 15.0.2 based on Android 15 and includes AI features like AI Unblur and AI Call Assistant. It comes with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

Oppo Reno 14 5G

This model uses the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and has a 6.59-inch OLED display with the same 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also runs ColorOS 15.0.2 on Android 15 and offers up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Camera Features

Reno 14 Pro 5G

Triple rear cameras with three 50MP sensors: main, periscope telephoto (3.5x zoom), and ultrawide. The main and telephoto cameras have optical image stabilization (OIS) and can record 4K HDR video at 60fps. The front camera is 50MP.

Reno 14 5G

Similar setup but with an 8MP ultrawide lens replacing the 50MP ultrawide sensor. The main and telephoto cameras are 50MP, and the front camera is 50MP.

Battery and Charging

Reno 14 Pro 5G

6,200mAh battery with 80W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless AirVOOC charging.

Reno 14 5G

6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging, no wireless charging.

Additional Features

Both phones support dual nano-SIM with eSIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C, dual stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint scanner, and have IP66, IP68, and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The Pro model weighs 201 grams.

Pricing and Availability

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 49,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs. 54,999

Colours: Pearl White, Titanium Grey

Oppo Reno 14 5G

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 37,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs. 39,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs. 42,999

Colours: Forest Green, Pearl White

Both phones will be available starting July 8 through Oppo’s official India website, Amazon, and select retail stores.