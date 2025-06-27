Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G, Reno 14 5G Set To Launch On...; Gets Quad Camera Setup, 6200mAh Battery, 80W Fast Charging And More - Expected Specs And Prices

Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G And Reno 14 5G: Oppo India is set to launch the new Reno 14 series in India on July 3. After the launch, both phones will be available for sale on Amazon and Flipkart. The tech brand has been building buzz around the Reno 14 5G phones through social media posts and a dedicated microsite on its official website. Moreover, Amazon and Flipkart have also created exclusive webpages for the upcoming Reno 14 5G series.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series was unveiled in China in May 2025 and is now ready to enter the Indian market. The Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G is likely to feature a quad camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. It is expected to get a 6.83-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness.

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, the Reno 14 Pro 5G may get a 6,200mAh battery, with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It is also expected to offer several AI-based features, including AI Voice Enhancer, AI Editor 2.0, AI Recompose, AI Perfect Shot, AI Style Transfer, and more.

On the other hand, the standard Oppo Reno 14 may offer a 50MP Main IMX882 (OIS), 50MP 3.5x telephoto JN5, and 8MP ultrawide as part of the rear camera setup. Similar to the Pro variant, it is also likely to get a 50-megapixel front camera.

The Oppo Reno 14 5G series is expected to be priced between Rs 35,000 and Rs 50,000, depending on the variant.