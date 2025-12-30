Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display And Other Specs

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price In India: Oppo is set to bring the Oppo Reno15 series to the Indian market. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the standard Reno15 and Reno15 Pro will be joined by a smaller Oppo Reno15 Pro Mini this time. Oppo has revealed that the series is designed using its new HoloFusion Technology. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphones is already live on an e-commerce platform.

While all three models feature a similar design, they differ in their internal specifications. Notably, the Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to be available in Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue colour options. The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 are likely to launch in January 2026.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Price in India (Leaked)

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the smartphone is said to have a box price of Rs 64,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Since box prices in India are usually higher than the actual selling price, the phone could launch at around Rs 59,999. The tipster also suggests that this variant may indeed retail at Rs 59,999, with introductory bank offers possibly reducing the effective price further at launch.

If this leaked pricing turns out to be accurate, it would mark a clear price hike for the Reno series. To recall, last year’s most expensive model, the OPPO Reno14 Pro, was launched at Rs 49,999 for the same 12GB + 256GB configuration.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is expected to feature a compact yet immersive 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.6mm bezels, delivering an impressive 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio. The handset is tipped to weigh around 187 grams and measure approximately 7.99mm in thickness. The smartphone is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8450 chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Oppo has also confirmed robust durability, with the Reno 15 Pro Mini carrying IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with a platinum-coated USB Type-C port to enhance corrosion protection.

The smartphone is further rumoured to pack a sizable 6,200mAh battery, supported by 80W fast charging. On the photography front, the device may feature a 200MP primary sensor, complemented by 50MP ultra-wide and 50MP telephoto cameras, while a 50MP front camera is likely to handle selfies and video calls.