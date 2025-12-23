Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Likely To Launch In January 2026; Check Expected Specs, And Price

Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Oppo has confirmed the launch of the Oppo Reno 15 series in India. The lineup will include three models, the Oppo Reno 15, Oppo Reno 15 Pro, and Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini. Oppo has revealed that the series is designed using its new HoloFusion Technology. A dedicated microsite for the upcoming smartphones is already live on an e-commerce platform.

While all three models feature a similar design, they differ in internal specifications. Notably, the Reno 15 series will offer top-tier water and dust resistance with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings. The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to come in Glacier White, Twilight Blue, and Aurora Blue colour options.

Oppo Reno 15 Series Specifications (Expected)

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini is expected to feature a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with ultra-slim 1.6mm bezels, offering a 93.35 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is tipped to weigh around 187g and measure about 7.99mm in thickness. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 15 Pro is likely to sport a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED panel protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the standard Reno 15 is expected to feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display.

All three smartphones are said to support Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of brightness, the Pro and Pro Mini models are expected to reach up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness, while the regular Reno 15 may offer up to 1,200 nits. Adding further, even the USB Type-C port is tipped to come with a platinum coating to help resist corrosion. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Gets Price Cut On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Display And Other Specs)

Oppo Reno 15 Series Price In India (Expected)

Flipkart has already published a dedicated teaser page for the lineup, confirming online availability. However, The company hasn’t shared the official launch date yet. It is rumoured that the Oppo Reno 15 lineup is expected to launch in the first week of the January 2026. As for pricing, we expect the Reno 15 Pro Mini to start around Rs 39,999, the Reno 15 around Rs 44,999, and the Reno 15 Pro at roughly Rs 56,999.