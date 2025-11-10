Oppo Reno 15 Series Set To Launch In China On Nov 17: Expected Models, Specs, Features

Oppo Reno 15 Series: Oppo has officially announced the launch date of its upcoming Reno 15 smartphone series in China. The lineup, which will include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Reno 15 Mini, is set to debut on November 17 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). The launch will coincide with the brand’s Double Eleven (11.11) shopping festival celebrations in the country.

Three Models in Lineup

The Reno 15 series will include three models — the standard Reno 15, the Reno 15 Pro, and the smaller Reno 15 Mini. Oppo has already listed the Reno 15 and Reno 15 Pro on its official e-shop, and pre-orders are currently open ahead of the launch event.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Colour Options and Storage Variants

According to the official listing, the Oppo Reno 15 will come in three colour options — Starlight Bow, Aurora Blue, and Canele Brown. It will be available in five RAM and storage options:

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB

16GB + 256GB

16GB + 512GB

16GB + 1TB

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro, on the other hand, will be offered in Starlight Bow, Canele Brown, and Honey Gold colour options. This model will have four RAM and storage options:

12GB + 256GB

12GB + 512GB

16GB + 512GB

16GB + 1TB

(Also Read: GTA 6 Delayed Again — Fans Disappointed As Launch Pushed To November 2026)

Expected Display Sizes

According to reports, the Reno 15 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat display, while the compact Reno 15 Mini could come with a 6.32-inch 1.5K screen. The standard Reno 15 is expected to sit between the two, with a 6.59-inch display.

Camera Specifications

The Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini are rumoured to feature triple rear camera setups. Both models may include a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope lens. On the front, all models are expected to sport 50-megapixel selfie cameras for high-quality front photography.

The Oppo Reno 15 series launch event will take place on November 17, and the devices are already listed for pre-order in China.