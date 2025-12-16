Oppo Reno 15C Launched With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Other Features

Oppo Reno 15C Price: Chinese brand Oppo has expanded its Reno smartphone lineup with the launch of the Oppo Reno 15C in China. However, the newly-launched smartphone could arrive in India as Oppo Reno 15. The Oppo Reno 15C has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and has 360° drop protection. The device comes in College Blue, Aurora Blue, and Starlight Bow colour option.

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Oppo Reno 15c runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. Notably, the Chinese variant offers a clear indication of what Indian consumers can expect from the upcoming Reno series smartphone.

Oppo Reno 15C Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat OLED display with a resolution of 2760×1256 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1,200 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset paired with an Adreno 722 GPU, offering up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

On the photography front, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, while the front houses a 50-megapixel selfie camera. (Also Read: Google Pixel 10 Pro Gets Huge Discount On THIS Platform Under Rs 1,00,000; Check Camera, Display, Battery, Price And Other Specs)

The Oppo Reno 15c packs a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It measures 158×74.83×7.77mm and weighs around 197g. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC, USB Type-C, and multiple navigation systems such as BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS.

The phone is also equipped with several sensors, including a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, infrared remote control, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for secure authentication.

Oppo Reno 15C Price

The smartphone is priced starting at CNY 2,899 (approximately Rs. 37,000) for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage model carries a price tag of CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 41,000).