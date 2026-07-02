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  • /Oppo Reno 16 5G: Flagship looks, 50MP cameras, 6,700mAh battery, but does it justify Rs 61,999?

Oppo Reno 16 5G: Flagship looks, 50MP cameras, 6,700mAh battery, but does it justify Rs 61,999?

Oppo Reno 16 5G: It offers a premium experience with an advanced camera setup, reliable battery life, and modern features. However, its pricing puts it up against stronger rivals, making it a tougher recommendation in this segment.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Oppo Reno 16 5G: Flagship looks, 50MP cameras, 6,700mAh battery, but does it justify Rs 61,999?
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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