/Oppo Reno 16 5G: Flagship looks, 50MP cameras, 6,700mAh battery, but does it justify Rs 61,999?

The first thing you notice when picking up the Reno 16 is how it feels like a premium phone with 6.32-inch AMOLED display. The curved back and frame give it a rounded, flagship-style grip, and the bezels around the display are thin enough that the screen-to-body ratio is genuinely impressive. In Starry White, the finish catches the light nicely without turning into a fingerprint magnet. This is a phone you would be comfortable pulling out at a meeting or in a coffee shop without it looking like a budget device.