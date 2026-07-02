/Oppo Reno 16 5G: Flagship looks, 50MP cameras, 6,700mAh battery, but does it justify Rs 61,999?

Oppo Reno 16 5G: I have been using the Oppo Reno 16 5G in Starry White with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage for the past week, and it's clear that Oppo built this phone to look and feel premium. The curved body, tight screen-to-body ratio, and fast charging offer a practical daily-use experience. But at Rs 61,999, the Reno 16 now sits in a segment crowded with stronger rivals, and that price tag is where this review gets complicated.
The first thing you notice when picking up the Reno 16 is how it feels like a premium phone with 6.32-inch AMOLED display. The curved back and frame give it a rounded, flagship-style grip, and the bezels around the display are thin enough that the screen-to-body ratio is genuinely impressive. In Starry White, the finish catches the light nicely without turning into a fingerprint magnet. This is a phone you would be comfortable pulling out at a meeting or in a coffee shop without it looking like a budget device.
The camera is where the Reno 16 splits opinion. It features a quad 50MP camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50MP front camera. Zoomed shots are genuinely impressive, and Oppo's periscope-backed telephoto setup handles distant subjects with more detail and less noise than most phones in this price range.
Where it falls short is in everyday, non-zoom photography. Regular daylight and low-light shots are good, but not quite sharp or punchy enough to be called class-leading. For a phone priced this high, buyers expecting flagship-grade results across the board may come away slightly underwhelmed.
Charging speed is a genuine highlight. The Reno 16 charges from 0 to 100% in around 65–70 minutes, and the battery life comfortably lasts a full day of moderate to heavy use. However, the chipset may disappoint some buyers. Oppo has opted for the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, a solid mid-range processor, but not one that matches what competitors offer at this price. I played both COD and BGMI at 120FPS, but the gameplay didn't feel consistently smooth as expected. Buyers looking for top-tier gaming performance or seamless multitasking may notice the difference compared with competing smartphones.
|Category
|Rating (out of 10)
|Verdict
|Design & Build
|8.5
|Curved body gives it a genuine flagship feel
|Display
|8
|Sharp, bright, excellent screen-to-body ratio
|Camera (Zoom)
|8.5
|Standout feature, especially at longer range
|Camera (Everyday)
|7
|Good, but not exceptional for the price
|Performance
|6.5
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 feels underpowered for Rs 61,999
|Battery life
|8
|Reliable full-day use
|Charging speed
|9
|One of the fastest in its segment
|Software
|7.5
|ColorOS runs smoothly, though it's not everyone's favourite
|Value for money
|7
|Strong phone, but the price is high
|Overall
|8
|A stylish, capable phone let down by its price tag
Here's the real problem: at Rs 61,999, the Reno 16 isn't just competing with other mid-range phones. Buyers in this price bracket are also considering the iPhone 16, the Samsung Galaxy S25, or even the iPhone 15, which costs around Rs 8,000 less. The OnePlus 13s, priced at Rs 57,900, offers stronger raw performance for less money. Several users on X have also pointed out this comparison, and it's a fair one.
The Oppo Reno 16 is a stylish smartphone with a premium design, a capable zoom camera, and fast charging. But at this price, buyers also have several strong alternatives that deliver better overall performance, making the Reno 16 a harder choice unless camera zoom and design are your top priorities.
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