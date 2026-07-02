/Oppo Reno 16 5G launched in India with triple 50MP camera, 6,700mAh battery: Price, features, and all you need to know

Oppo Reno 16 series: Oppo has launched the Reno 16 5G in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone lineup with a triple 50MP rear camera setup, a 6,700mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The smartphone is available via Flipkart and Oppo's official website. The Oppo Reno 16 starts at Rs 61,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 67,999.
Alongside it, Oppo has also introduced the Reno 16c. The smartphone is priced at Rs 46,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, and Rs 55,999 for the top-end 12GB + 256GB variant. As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail of an instant 10 percent cashback using eligible credit cards from SBI, HDFC Bank, and select other banks.
|Spec
|Details
|Price
|Rs 61,999
|Display
|6.32-inch FHD+ AMOLED, 120Hz, 1,800 nits
|Processor
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
|RAM/Storage
|Up to 12GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1)
|Rear camera
|50MP + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto (3.5x, OIS)
|Front camera
|50MP
|Battery
|6,700mAh (6,490mAh rated)
|Charging
|80W SUPERVOOC
|Build
|IP69K water and dust resistance
|OS
|Android 16, ColorOS 16
The camera setup is the phone's biggest selling point. You get a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom, also with OIS support. All three rear cameras can shoot 4K video at 60fps with HDR. Up front, there's a 50MP selfie camera. For anyone who shoots a lot of portraits or zoomed-in shots, this setup should hold up well against rivals in the same price bracket.
The Reno 16 5G is equipped with a 6,700mAh battery (6,490mAh rated) and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It also comes with an IP69K rating for water and dust resistance, offering protection against dust ingress and high-pressure water exposure.
Inside, the phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The 6.32-inch AMOLED display refreshes at 120Hz and reaches up to 1,800 nits of peak brightness, making it usable even in harsh sunlight. It ships with ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
With the launch of the Reno 16 series, Oppo aims to strengthen its position in the Rs 60,000–Rs 65,000 segment, where rivals such as the OnePlus 15R are already performing well in the market.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.