/Oppo Reno 16 5G launched in India with triple 50MP camera, 6,700mAh battery: Price, features, and all you need to know

The camera setup is the phone's biggest selling point. You get a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera offering 3.5x optical zoom, also with OIS support. All three rear cameras can shoot 4K video at 60fps with HDR. Up front, there's a 50MP selfie camera. For anyone who shoots a lot of portraits or zoomed-in shots, this setup should hold up well against rivals in the same price bracket.