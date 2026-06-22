/Oppo Reno 16 series India launch teased: Expected price, specs, and what we know so far

Oppo Reno 16 series: Oppo has officially teased the Reno 16 Series India launch through a dedicated microsite on its website, with the phones also confirmed to be sold on Amazon India. The series is tipped to debut in India on July 2, 2026, roughly five weeks after the Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro launched in China on May 25, 2026. This teaser is important for Indian buyers because it hints at a 200MP camera phone arriving at a more affordable price, which could increase competition in the Rs 40,000–70,000 segment.