OPPO Reno15 Series Goes On Sale In India Alongside OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price, And Bank Offers

OPPO Reno15 Series Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has recently launched the OPPO Reno15 series in India. The lineup includes the OPPO Reno 15 5G, Reno 15 Pro 5G, and Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G. All three smartphones are now available for sale in the country. The OPPO Reno15 series focuses on advanced AI-powered photography, a rugged build, and long-lasting batteries.

Alongside the Reno15 series, OPPO India’s new ecosystem products, the OPPO Pad 5 and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+, are also available for sale starting today. These products are designed to support everyday productivity, entertainment, and on-the-go lifestyles.

The OPPO Reno15 series runs on ColorOS 16, featuring the all-new Trinity Engine and Luminous Rendering Engine for smoother performance and improved visual responsiveness. OPPO has also confirmed long-term software support, with the devices set to receive five major ColorOS version updates along with six years of security updates.

OPPO Reno15 Series: Display

The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with LTPO technology and a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G comes with a 6.32-inch AMOLED LTPS display that also supports a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno15 5G sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED LTPS display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, delivering smooth visuals across the lineup. (Also Read: Realme Pad 3 Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price And Other Specs)

OPPO Reno15 Series: Processor

The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset built on a 4nm process. The processor features an octa-core CPU clocked at up to 3.25GHz, a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU, and an NPU 880 for enhanced AI performance. Both devices support LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno15 5G is equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Mobile Platform, featuring an octa-core tri-cluster 64-bit architecture for balanced performance and efficiency.

OPPO Reno15 Series: Battery

The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, along with 50W AirVOOC wireless charging. The OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G is equipped with a 6,200mAh battery and also supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno15 5G comes with a 6,500mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging for quick top-ups.

OPPO Reno15 Series: Camera

The OPPO Reno15 Pro 5G and OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini 5G feature a 200MP HP5 primary rear camera with OIS. They are paired with a 50MP ultra-wide camera with autofocus and a 116-degree field of view, along with a 50MP telephoto lens. The OPPO Reno15 5G comes with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, supported by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom. (Also Read: Xiaomi's Redmi Note 15 5G Launched In India With 4K Video Recording; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price, Sale Date And Other Specs)

For quality selfies and video chats, the Reno15 Pro 5G and Reno15 Pro Mini 5G house a 50MP selfie camera with autofocus, while the OPPO Reno15 5G features a 50MP front camera with a 100-degree field of view and autofocus.

OPPO Reno15 Series Price In India And Availability

The OPPO Reno15 Pro is available in two variants, with the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model priced at Rs 67,999, while the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant costs Rs 72,999. The OPPO Reno15 Pro Mini is offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs 59,999 and INR 64,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno15 is available in three storage options, including 8GB + 256GB priced at Rs 45,999, 12GB + 256GB at Rs 48,999, and 12GB + 512GB at Rs 53,999. The series is available for purchase with exciting offers across Amazon, Flipkart, Mainline Retail Outlets and OPPO E-store.

OPPO Pad 5 And OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+ Price And Availability

The OPPO Pad 5 is offered in two storage options, with the 8GB + 128GB variant priced at Rs 26,999 and the 8GB + 256GB 5G model priced at Rs 32,999. Alongside it, the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is priced at Rs 2,499 and is available through the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and leading offline retail stores.

OPPO Reno15 Series: Bank Offers

Customers purchasing the OPPO Reno15 series can avail multiple launch offers, including up to 10% instant cashback on credit card payments with select bank partners and on UPI transactions. The brand is also offering zero down payment options for up to 15 months through leading financiers, along with an exchange bonus of up to INR 2,000 via select trade-in partners.

Buyers will also receive 180 days of screen damage protection at no additional cost and a one-year extended warranty. Adding further, OPPO is providing a 50% discount on the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ with every Reno15 series purchase.