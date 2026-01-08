Advertisement
NewsTechnologyOppo Reno15 Series Launched In India With 200MP Camera, 80W Fast Charging And More: Check Price, Features And Variants
TECHNOLOGY

Oppo Reno15 Series Launched In India With 200MP Camera, 80W Fast Charging And More: Check Price, Features And Variants

Oppo Reno15 Series: Oppo India has launched its premium Reno15 Series with three models: Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini, and Reno15.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2026, 03:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Oppo Reno15 Series Launched In India With 200MP Camera, 80W Fast Charging And More: Check Price, Features And VariantsOppo Reno15 Series (Image Credit: oppo)

Oppo Reno15 Series: Oppo India has launched its premium Reno15 Series with three models: Reno15 Pro, Reno15 Pro Mini, and Reno15. The new phones feature advanced cameras, smart AI features, and sleek designs inspired by nature.

The standout feature is the first-ever HoloFusion Technology with compact, durable builds. Both Reno15 Pro and Pro Mini offer a powerful 200MP main camera paired with a 50MP 3.5x optical zoom lens, offering up to 120x digital zoom. These are enhanced by PureTone Imaging Technology and latest AI photo editing tools.

