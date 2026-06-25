Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Technology
  • /Oppo Reno16 series set to launch in India on THIS date: Gets 50MP telephoto camera, 4K HDR video, AI tools and more

Oppo Reno16 series set to launch in India on THIS date: Gets 50MP telephoto camera, 4K HDR video, AI tools and more

Oppo Reno16 series: The telephoto camera offers true 3.5x optical zoom, allowing users to capture portraits, distant candid shots, and close-up compositions without relying only on digital zoom.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:51 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:51 PM IST
Oppo Reno16 series set to launch in India on THIS date: Gets 50MP telephoto camera, 4K HDR video, AI tools and more
Image Credit: oppoSource: Bureau

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 15: 6 blockbuster clashes, knockout race set to explode
FIFA WC 20262 min ago
2
Technology news4 min ago
3
NCERT4 min ago
4
Auto news6 min ago
5
EPFO14 min ago