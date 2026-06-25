/Oppo Reno16 series set to launch in India on THIS date: Gets 50MP telephoto camera, 4K HDR video, AI tools and more

Oppo Reno16 series: OPPO India will launch the Reno16 Series on July 2, bringing a camera-first smartphone lineup aimed at young users who shoot, edit, and share content from their phones. The OPPO Reno16 Series will focus on portrait photography, 4K HDR video, and AI-powered editing tools, including a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera and ColorOS 16-based AI features. The company is also introducing OPPO Bubble, a magnetic camera companion designed for hands-free photos and videos.
Oppo Reno16 series: Camera system
The Reno16 Series will feature a 50MP 3.5x telephoto portrait camera with an 85mm-equivalent focal length. This is a popular focal length for portraits because it can keep faces looking natural while separating the subject from the background.
The telephoto camera offers true 3.5x optical zoom, allowing users to capture portraits, distant candid shots, and close-up compositions without relying only on digital zoom. OPPO says the camera is designed to retain detail, reduce distortion, and add depth to portraits.
The Reno16 will include:
The Reno16c will feature a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide selfie camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a dual-flash system.
Oppo Reno16 series: 4K video across all focal lengths
Video is another major focus for the OPPO Reno16 Series. The phones will support 4K 60fps HDR video recording across ultra-wide, main, and telephoto cameras. This means users can switch between different camera views while keeping video quality, colour, and dynamic range consistent.
The series will also include 4K Auto Straighten, which corrects handheld tilt while recording. Zoom Free Video is designed to keep footage clear and stable during zoom transitions. These features could be useful for creators filming travel clips, event videos, and short social media posts directly from their phones.
OPPO’s Natural Tone Imaging will work across three areas: image clarity, colour accuracy, and lighting. The company says its updated algorithm is designed to preserve different skin tones instead of applying a single standard look to every face.
Oppo Reno16 series: AI tools for editing
The Reno16 Series will bring several AI tools to its camera and gallery workflow.
AI Remix Collage can combine photos, videos, Live Photos, text, stickers, and cut-outs into a ready-to-share collage. Users can resize and rearrange elements without moving to a separate editing app.
Pop Cam will offer nine built-in looks, including Digicam, Instant Film, Light Leak, Warm, Retro, and Airy. Popout 2.0 will add animations that let people, pets, landmarks, and objects extend beyond the frame.
Dual-View Video 2.0 will let users record the scene and their reaction at the same time. It will also allow focal-length switching during recording.
Oppo Reno16 series: Bubble camera companion
OPPO Bubble is a 27.5g magnetic camera companion for the Reno16 Series. It has a 1.73-inch AMOLED display that mirrors the rear-camera preview, helping users take selfies and group photos with the higher-quality rear cameras.
It also works as a wireless remote from up to 10 metres away. OPPO Bubble is designed for hands-free shooting and personalisation through interactive pets, photos, live images, and short videos.
The OPPO Reno16 Series will launch in India on July 2. It combines improved cameras with easy editing tools, helping users capture, edit, and share photos and videos faster.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.