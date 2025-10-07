OxygenOS and OriginOS Android 16 Update Launching In October: Will OnePlus Follow Apple With Its Own Dynamic Island? Check Eligible Smartphones

OnePlus OxygenOS 16 Update: OnePlus has officially confirmed that its next major software update, OxygenOS 16, will roll out in India on October 16, 2025, just a day after Oppo unveils ColorOS 16 in China. The company also announced that Google Gemini integration will debut with OnePlus AI inside OxygenOS 16.

Meanwhile, for the first time, Vivo is introducing OriginOS, replacing Funtouch OS, with its Android 16-based update for users in India in next few weeks. Responding to long-standing user requests, the company will now make OriginOS available for both Vivo and iQOO smartphones, marking a major step toward expanding its premium software experience beyond China.

In recent months, Google, Samsung, and Xiaomi have all released their latest software versions, and with the Vivo X300 and OnePlus 15 launches on the horizon, the arrival of a new OxygenOS version was widely anticipated. The use of Android 16 on these devices will allow them to power more AI features and give Gemini AI more tools to succeed and become more functional for millions.

What Is OxygenOS 16 And Features

OxygenOS 16 is the newest version of OnePlus’ custom Android skin. The new update is fast and responsive, and over the years, OxygenOS has become known as one of the smoothest and most efficient Android interfaces. On the feature front, the update brings enhanced AI-powered functionality, closer integration with Google Gemini, and improved overall UI fluidity and responsiveness, offering a smoother and more intelligent user experience.

OnePlus OxygenOS Beta Version

The OxygenOS 16 is currently undergoing closed beta testing on select devices, including the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13S. Currently, the update is accessible only to registered closed beta testers. However, OnePlus has yet to announce an official timeline for the stable rollout of OxygenOS 16 to the public.

OnePlus To Introduce Apple’s “Dynamic Island” Like Feature

OnePlus is reportedly planning to introduce a feature similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island on iPhones. This new functionality could create a small interactive area at the top of the screen, showing live sports scores in real time. It would allow users to track ongoing matches without opening separate apps or using widgets, offering a more seamless and convenient experience for sports fans. (Also Read: Vivo V60 5G Review: Slim Phone With Big Battery And Pro Camera; Check 5 Pros And 3 Cons)

OnePlus OxygenOS: Eligible Devices

The OxygenOS 16 update is expected to roll out across a wide range of OnePlus smartphones and tablets, ensuring a broader user base gets access to the latest features. The update will likely be available for flagship models such as the OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13S, as well as the OnePlus Open foldable.

It will also extend to previous generations, including the OnePlus 12, 12R, 11, and 11R. In the Nord lineup, devices like the OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord 4, and OnePlus Nord 3, along with the Nord CE5, CE4, and CE4 Lite, are expected to receive the update. Adding further, OnePlus tablets including the Pad 3, Pad Lite, Pad 2, and Pad are likely to be part of the OxygenOS 16 rollout.

Furthermore, the OxygenOS 16 update will serve as the final software upgrade for the OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite, and Nord 3, in keeping with the company’s two-to-three-year software support policy.