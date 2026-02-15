PAN Card Goes Digital: How to update photo, add digital signature and download e-PAN online

PAN Card Digital Signature Online: Noticed an error in your PAN card details? Perhaps your name changed after marriage, you moved to a new address, your date of birth or mobile number needs correction, or you want to update your digital signature. The good news is that the PAN card update process is now simple and hassle-free. Thanks to the digital services offered by the Income Tax Department, you can request corrections from the comfort of your home without visiting any office.

What many people do not realise is that the Permanent Account Number (PAN) is more than just a card. It is a crucial identity document for income tax filing and financial transactions. That is why it is important to keep details such as your name, date of birth, photograph, signature, father’s name, Aadhaar, gender, address and contact information accurate.

Updating PAN card details such as your name, date of birth, photo, or address usually costs between Rs 101 and Rs 110, including taxes, if your communication address is within India. In this article, we explain how to update your photo, add a digital signature, or download your e-PAN online, along with a step-by-step process.

How to change Photo in PAN card online

Step 1: Go to the official website of Protean e-Gov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL). Click on ‘Change/Correction in Existing PAN Data’ and select ‘Apply Now’.

Step 2: Select ‘Changes or Correction in Existing PAN Data’ as the application type and choose ‘Individual’ under the category.

Step 3: Enter your name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number and PAN number. Submit the form to generate a token number for future reference.

Step 4: Choose whether you want to submit documents through e-Sign with scanned copies or send physical documents.

Step 5: Upload identity proof, address proof, date of birth proof, your existing PAN copy, recent passport-size photograph and scanned signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Complete the payment using debit card, credit card or net banking. Download and print the acknowledgement for future reference.

How to add digital signature in PAN card online

Step 1: Go to the official website of Protean e-Gov Technologies Limited (formerly NSDL). Click on ‘Change/Correction in Existing PAN Data’ and select ‘Apply Now’.

Step 2: Choose ‘Changes or Correction in Existing PAN Data’ under Application Type and select ‘Individual’ as the category.

Step 3: Fill in your name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number and PAN number. Submit the form to generate a token number for future reference.

Step 4: Select whether you want to submit scanned documents through e-Sign or send physical copies of the documents.

Step 5: Enter Aadhaar and other required details. Tick the box for ‘Signature Mismatch’ (and ‘Photo Mismatch’ if applicable). Provide parent details and proceed.

Step 6: Upload identity proof, address proof, date of birth proof, and a copy of your existing PAN card. Also upload a clear scanned copy of your new signature in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Complete the payment using available online payment options. After successful payment, download and save the acknowledgement slip for tracking your application

How to download in e-PAN card online

Step 1: Visit the official Income Tax e-Filing portal and go to the homepage.

Step 2: Under the ‘Quick Links’ section, click on ‘Instant e-PAN’, then select ‘Check Status/Download PAN’ and click ‘Continue’.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar number and click on ‘Continue’ to proceed.

Step 4: Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number, tick the confirmation checkbox, and click ‘Continue’.

Step 5: Once your details are verified, click on ‘Download e-PAN’ to download your e-PAN card in PDF format.