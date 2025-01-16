‘Paris We Are Coming’: Why Pakistan Airlines’ Latest Ad Nosediving Into Eiffel Tower Is In News For The Wrong Reason?

New Delhi: A post by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announcing that it has resumed flights to France, has drawn widespread backlash on social media. The post, featuring a plane heading towards the Eiffel Tower with the text "Paris, we're coming today", has sparked social media criticism.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a probe into the issue following widespread condemnation of the poorly thought-out advertisement, according to a report by Geo TV.

The controversial post on PIA's official X account showed a picture of an airplane that appeared to be headed for the Eiffel Tower with the words, "Paris, we're coming today." There is another line on the graphic, but it is in a much smaller font. It states: "Resuming flights between Islamabad and Paris from January 10, 2025."

The post has sparked a comparison to a 1979 PIA ad, which featured an aircraft casting a shadow on the Twin Towers in New York City, destroyed by terror attacks resulting in thousands of deaths.

What were the netizens' reactions?

The post on PIA's official X account went viral, generating amusing comments on social media.

“Looks like a threat rather than an advertisement,” said one social media user.

“Cool to see you have had the same designer since 1979,” said another user.

"You can't be serious this time! This was back in the 1970s. Fire your designer!” commented a user.

“How did this ad get approved?” asked another user.

“Wait? Is this a joke? Is this from a parody account? I'm genuinely confused” said another.

“Who's the designer of this controversial advertisement? And who approved it? A slight change in the direction of the plane and placement before the red color could have changed lots of things,” said another user.

PIA headed to Europe for the first time in four years

Pakistan International Airlines has returned to Europe for the first time in four years after a four-year ban by European Union regulators.

In June 2020, PIA was suspended from operating in Europe and banned from traveling to 188 nations due to a deadly crash and fake licenses among 262 pilots.