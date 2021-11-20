Password hacked? Here’s how to find out via Google Chrome Password Checker

New Delhi: Concerned about the safety of your accounts? Have you ever wondered how to tell if a password or a group of passwords has been hacked, or how to keep your password secure? The majority of people are completely ignorant that their Google, Facebook, Twitter, or other passwords have been compromised. There is a significant issue. In reality, a password is the most important safeguard for your information.

Google has introduced an extra layer of security to its Chrome browser to protect your data and notify you if your passwords for various social media accounts such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, bank accounts, and others have been hacked. It is known as Google Chrome Password Checker. The best thing about this Chrome extension is that it can inform you how all of your saved and synced passwords are doing.

The built-in Chrome Password tool can aid in the event of a data breach because it works with all saved and synced passwords. The tool not only examines all saved passwords for potential leaks, but also notifies the user about the password's strength.

How to use Chrome to determine whether your passwords have been hacked

- To utilise the Password Checker tool, you must first upgrade your Chrome browser. Your web browser should be updated to Chrome 96 or later.

- Then open your Google Chrome browser and select 'Settings' from the three-dots menu in the upper right corner of the screen.

- Select 'Autofill' from the drop-down menu, then 'Passwords.'

- After that, select Checked Passwords.

It will automatically examine all saved passwords in the history and sort them into groups based on whether they are compromised or weak. It will advise you to reset your password as quickly as possible if it has been compromised.

How to keep your password strong?

'password', '12345', '123456', '123456789', '12345678', '1234567890', '1234567', 'qwerty', and 'abc123' are among the most used passwords in India, according to a recent survey by NordPass. According to reports, all of these passwords can be broken in under a second! Yes, you read that correctly, inside a split second! So, how can you make sure your password is secure? Here are some pointers:

Make each account's password unique: Use various passwords for Gmail, Facebook, Twitter, online banking, and other services. It's not a good idea to reuse passwords.

Longer and memorable:A password with at least 12 characters is more secure than one that is shorter and easier to guess. Any musical lyric, a beloved series of words that have value for you, or a quote from a book might all be wonderful choices. Adding digits and special characters, such as the hashtag (#), to long passwords makes them even more secure.

No personal information and common words: Avoid using your common nickname, a family member's address, or other publicly available information.

Live TV

#mute