Patanjali Smartphone: Did Baba Ramdev Really Launch 6G Phone With 250MP Camera? Details Out

Patanjali Smartphone Launch Fact Check: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has launched a budget-friendly yet high-end smartphone in India. Sounds tempting, right? Recently, this news has gone viral on social media and some websites, claiming that Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has launched a 6G smartphone with a 250-megapixel main camera and 200W fast charging. But what’s the real story? Did Baba Ramdev really launch such a smartphone? Let’s find out.

According to these reports, this alleged Patanjali smartphone features a 250MP primary camera, other sensors of 13MP and 33MP, a 28MP selfie camera, a 6.74-inch Super AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor, up to 12GB RAM and up to 2TB storage, a 7000mAh battery, and 200W charging (fully charges in just 15 minutes). The phone’s price is said to be between Rs 25,000 and Rs 33,000, and it’s said to come with pre-installed Patanjali apps.

What’s The Truth?

All these reports and claims are completely fake. There has been no such launch or announcement from any official Patanjali source or its affiliated companies.

6G Technology Doesn’t Exist Yet

6G technology is still in the early research and development phase globally. Even the world’s biggest tech giants like Apple and Samsung haven’t rolled out 6G yet. So, it is technically impossible for an FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) company like Patanjali to launch such an advanced smartphone.



Patanjali's main business is in Ayurvedic products, food, and other consumer goods. It is highly improbable that they would start making advanced mobile hardware with high-end features and unreleased network technology. This is especially true since there has been no advertising about it. Therefore, consumers should not trust the false news being spread by some websites.