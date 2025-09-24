Perplexity Rolls Out Comet AI Browser And Email Assistant In India For Windows and Mac Users- Details

Perplexity's Comet AI Browser: Perplexity has announced the launch of its AI-powered Comet browser in India to tap into the world’s largest internet population outside of China. The new AI-powered browser is available for Pro subscribers, while the Email Assistant tool is exclusive to Max plan users.

The Comet browser was first introduced in July 2025 and is currently available for Mac and Windows devices. Meanwhile, Android users can pre-order it on the Google Play Store, although no official release date has been announced. Notably, the AI-first browser can shop on your behalf, schedule meetings, and summarise research.

What Is Comet AI Browser

It offers a familiar Chromium-based browsing experience with a built-in AI sidebar that Perplexity calls “agentic.” It can carry out multi-step tasks across tabs, compare prices and reviews, write and send emails, book meetings, and even complete transactions with user permission. By default, Comet keeps browsing history and AI interactions stored locally with end-to-end encryption, and it also works with password managers.

Comet AI Browser Features

Unlike traditional browsers like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, Comet replaces the usual tabbed interface with a single, unified workspace. This setup lets users access everything they need in one place without constantly switching between multiple tabs. At the heart of Comet is the Comet Assistant, an AI agent designed to handle routine online tasks. (Also Read: Google Rolls Out New AI-Powered Editing Feature For Google Photos; Here's How To Use It)

It can organise multiple tabs, summarise emails, review calendar events, and even navigate web pages on behalf of the user. The browser also keeps track of what users have read, what they’re working on, and what they’re searching for, helping it recommend relevant content and boost productivity.

Perplexity AI Email Assistant

Alongside Comet, Perplexity has also introduced Email Assistant, an AI-powered tool built to manage email tasks. It can schedule meetings, sort and prioritise messages, and automatically draft responses. Currently, the tool supports Gmail and Outlook and is available exclusively to Max plan subscribers, priced at $200 per month.