Phone not charging properly? Check 5 simple ways to clean your smartphone’s charging port at home in few seconds

Phone charging tips: You must have been troubled by repeated plugging in and unplugging while charging your phone. It may seem like a technical issue, but before blaming the charger or rushing to a service centre, check for dust and dirt trapped inside the charging port of your smartphone.

Smartphones are kept for long periods in pockets, handbags, desks and cars. Over time, tiny particles like dust and debris slowly collect inside the charging port. This can block proper contact between the charging cable and the phone, leading to slow charging or frequent disconnections. Phone experts say this is one of the most common reasons behind charging issues, especially in older phones.

Things you should do before cleaning

Before you start cleaning, make sure your phone is switched off and unplugged from any power source. Never clean a charging port while the phone is connected to electricity, as it could cause damage or electric shock.

Also, avoid using sharp metal objects like needles, safety pins, or paper clips. These can permanently damage the internal connectors.

Safe tools you can use at home

You don’t need professional tools to clean a charging port. A wooden toothpick is one of the safest options, as it is soft and non-conductive. Gently insert it into the port and carefully remove visible dust.

A soft-bristled brush, such as a clean toothbrush or makeup brush, can also help remove dirt. Some experts recommend using compressed air in short bursts to blow out dust, but only from a safe distance.

What to avoid?

Do not pour water or cleaning liquids directly into the charging port. Moisture can cause internal corrosion and serious damage. Cotton swabs should also be avoided, as they can leave fibres inside the port.

If you use isopropyl alcohol, it should only be applied lightly to a tool - never directly into the phone.

If your phone still doesn’t charge properly after cleaning, the issue may be related to the charging cable, battery, or internal components. In such cases, it is best to visit an authorised service centre.

You can use a charging port cover, as it helps keep your phone clean in pockets and avoids dusty environments, which can help prevent dirt buildup. Regular light cleaning can also keep your phone charging smoothly for a longer time.