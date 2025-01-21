PhonePe Launches ‘Mahakumbh Ka Mahashagun’ Offer; Get Cash Back of Rs... Check Validity, How To Avail

PhonePe Cashback Offer: PhonePe has launched a special campaign for the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj. As part of this initiative, the company is offering the ‘Mahakumbh Ka Mahashagun’ deal, where first-time users in Prayagraj can receive a flat cashback of Rs 144 on their first transaction.

The offer is valid until the end of the Mela on February 26 and is applicable for transactions as low as Rs 1. To promote the campaign, PhonePe is leveraging Mahakumbh-themed QR codes, banners, posters, and other branding materials at key locations to raise awareness among attendees. To make this auspicious event even more exciting, PhonePe has also launched a special message on its SmartSpeakers, wishing attendees, “Maha Kumbh ki Shubhkamnayein, Maha Shagun ke Saath.”

The campaign aims to make the Mahakumbh Mela more convenient and seamless for the over 40 crore attendees expected at the event. It allows users to move around stress-free, eliminating the need to carry cash for payments at stalls, stores, or even for Shaguns, as PhonePe will be accepted as a mode of payment throughout the venue. This initiative also promotes the adoption of digital payments across the country, driving financial inclusion for millions of Indians who have yet to embrace digital payment systems.

What To Do Before Availing ‘Mahakumbh Ka Mahashagun’ Offer

Step 1: Download the PhonePe app on an iOS or Android device.

Step 2: Link a bank account to the app.

Step 3: Set up a UPI PIN.

How to Avail the ‘Mahakumbh Ka Mahashagun’ Offer

Step 1: Allow location permission on the app.

Step 2: Ensure location services are enabled on your device.

Step 3: The offer is valid exclusively for users in Prayagraj city.

Users can pay seamlessly using their linked UPI account across various use cases and receive cashback, which will appear as a scratch card on the PhonePe app. (With IANS Inputs)