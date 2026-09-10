/Planning to buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check price, bank offers, cashback and sale date

Apple launched three new iPhones on September 9: the iPhone 18 Pro, the iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the brand's first foldable, the iPhone Duo. One thing missing this year is a regular base iPhone 18 model, so if you were hoping to upgrade from an iPhone 16 or 17 on a budget, you'll need to wait a little longer or go for the iPhone 18 Pro. Here's everything you need to know about the prices, bank offers and availability of new iPhone 18 Pro models in India.
Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro models open on Apple's India website at 5:30 PM IST on September 12. The phones go on sale from September 18, both online and at retail stores. If you're trading in an old iPhone, Apple's exchange program can get you anywhere between Rs 4,500 and Rs 81,500 in credit, depending on the model and its condition. Apple also accepts phones from other brands for trade-in, though the value varies.
On the payment side, Apple is offering up to Rs 15,000 instant cashback on full payments, depending on your credit card. There's also cashback tied to specific models, storage options, EMI plans, and card type. Banks like ICICI, Axis, and American Express are offering up to Rs 7,000 cashback on EMI purchases, and this applies to both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
No-cost EMI is available too, with American Express, Axis, and ICICI offering plans for up to 6 months. These bank offers apply only when you buy directly from an Apple Store or Apple's official website. On top of that, new iPhone buyers get 3 months of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade thrown in for free.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 for the 256GB version. The 512GB model costs Rs 1,89,900, the 1TB variant is priced at Rs 2,39,900, and the top 2TB option goes for Rs 3,14,900. It's available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black.
The bigger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts higher, at Rs 1,79,900 for 256GB. The 512GB variant costs Rs 2,04,900, the 1TB model is priced at Rs 2,54,900, and the top-end 2TB version costs Rs 3,29,900. Just like the Pro, it comes in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver, and Black.
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