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Planning to buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check price, bank offers, cashback and sale date

Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro models open on Apple's India website at 5:30 PM IST on September 12. The phones go on sale from September 18, both online and at retail stores.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 03:03 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 03:14 PM IST
Planning to buy iPhone 18 Pro? Check price, bank offers, cashback and sale date
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About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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