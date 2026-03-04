Playing holi with friends and family? 7 mistakes that can permanently damage your smartphone

Holi 2026: Holi is one of the most joyful festivals in India, and people celebrate it with great enthusiasm. But amid this fun, smartphones are often exposed to water, coloured powders, and accidental drops. Repair experts say a few common mistakes during the festival can cause permanent damage to your device.

Ignoring water exposure: Many people think a few splashes will not harm their phone. However, even small amounts of water can enter charging ports, speakers, and internal circuits. Unless your device has a high IP rating for water resistance, moisture can lead to short circuits and corrosion.

Using phone with wet hands: Touching your phone with wet or colour-stained hands can push moisture and chemicals into small openings. Over time, this may affect the display, buttons, and speaker quality.

Charging wet phone: One of the biggest mistakes is plugging in a phone after it gets wet. Charging can cause a short circuit and permanently damage the motherboard. It is advised to dry the device completely before connecting it to power.

Relying on rice method: Putting a wet phone in rice is a popular home remedy, but it does not always remove moisture trapped inside. Professional cleaning may be required if water has entered internal parts.

Ignoring colour stains: Holi colours often contain chemicals and dyes. If not cleaned gently and quickly, they can stain the screen, damage protective coatings, and affect camera lenses.

Skipping protective covers: Not using a waterproof pouch or sturdy case increases the risk of damage. A simple protective cover can reduce the impact of splashes and accidental drops.

Delaying professional check: If the phone shows signs like unusual sound, display flickering, or heating after exposure, delaying repairs can worsen the damage.

Experts always advise keeping phones in sealed pouches, avoiding unnecessary outdoor use, and backing up data before celebrations. A little care during holi can save you from expensive repairs later.