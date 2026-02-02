PM Modi’s Luxury Watch: Meet man who designed 1947 one-rupee coin timepiece; not from US, Iran, or China; Check features variants and price

PM Modi's New Watch Price: PM Modi has once again shown his love for Indian-made products. People were excited when they spotted him wearing a Roman Baagh watch by Jaipur Watch Company. Just one appearance was enough to draw attention to India’s growing luxury market and the skilled artisans behind it. What makes the watch truly special is the original 1947 one-rupee coin set on its dial, turning it into a piece of history you can wear on your wrist.

This watch, worn by the Prime Minister during public appearances from September to November, the coin features India’s walking tiger, a powerful symbol of the nation’s independence and identity. The watch reflects PM Modi’s “Make in India” vision, celebrating heritage, innovation, and national pride.

Much like his clothing choices, which are often crafted by Indian weavers, artisans, and homegrown designers, this timepiece quietly champions Indian craftsmanship and shows that indigenous design can stand tall on the global stage. Do you know which company manufactured it, that the company is based in Jaipur, India and not in the US, China, or Iran, what features the watch offers, and how much this unique timepiece worn by PM Modi actually costs?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A 'Roman Baagh' watch that carries India’s history

The Roman Baagh watch is more than just a timepiece. It carries a small piece of India’s history. The 43mm stainless steel watch is built around a rare 1947 one-rupee coin that features the iconic walking tiger. This image closely reflects the spirit of the Make in India symbol. The coin itself is historically important. The year 1947 marked the last time coins were made under British rule. These coins were minted only in late 1946 and throughout 1947, which makes them rare and highly valued today.

PM Modi's luxurious 'Roman Baagh': Key features and price

The Roman Baagh watch by Jaipur Watch Company comes in a sturdy 43mm case made of 316L stainless steel and is powered by a reliable Japanese Miyota automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve for smooth and accurate performance. It features sapphire crystal glass on both the front and back with an internal anti-reflective coating for added scratch resistance. The transparent case-back offers a clear view of the watch’s internal mechanics, while 5 ATM water resistance adds everyday durability.

The watch is finished with a 22mm genuine leather strap and is available in four variants, with gold and silver cases paired with Roman or Devanagari numerals. The most striking feature of the watch, priced between Rs 55,000 and Rs 60,000, is the rare 1947 one-rupee coin set into its dial.

PM Modi's luxurious 'Roman Baagh': Which company designs

The Roman Baagh watch worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was designed and made by the Indian brand Jaipur Watch Company. The company is known for using unique Indian elements such as old coins, stamps, and traditional designs in its luxury watches. This creative approach has helped the brand stand out in a market largely dominated by international names. Notably,

any sign of damage or scratches disqualifies a coin from being used in the watches.

Luxurious 'Roman Baagh' watch: Who is Gaurav Mehta

Gaurav Mehta is the founder of Jaipur Watch Company, a brand known as India’s first bespoke watchmaker. He started the company in 2013 with an investment of Rs 30 lakh. The brand is known for its royal-style designs, with some watches featuring real coins.

According to media reports, Gaurav Mehta said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wearing the watch has created strong buzz on social media. Over the years, celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ed Sheeran, and Raftaar have also been seen wearing watches made by the Jaipur-based brand.