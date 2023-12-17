Poco C65 Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Colour Options, And More

New Delhi: Poco has expanded its budget-friendly smartphone lineup in India by launching the Poco C65. With its official launch into the Indian market, the Poco C65 has cemented its status as the newest member of the low-cost smartphone industry. As per the reports, the smartphone comes with an attractive design.

Currently, the smartphone is priced under Rs 10,000. It has a 6.74-inch HD+ 90Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. (Also Read: Google Pixel 8 Pro Available At A Discount Of Rs 17,000 On Flipkart: Here's How To Avail The Deal)

Poco C65: Sale Date, And Time

The smartphone's first sale starts on December 18, 2023. The time at which the sale will start is at 12 PM. The POCO C65 will go on sale on Flipkart. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Set To Launch Globally: Check Details)

Poco C65: Colour Options

It will be available in two color options: pastel blue and matte black.

Poco C65: Price In India

The smartphone starts at Rs. 7,499, and its price goes up to Rs 8,499 for the 4+128GB variant, Rs 9,499 for the 6+128GB variant, and Rs 10,999 for the 8+256GB variant.

Poco C65: Price On Special Sale Date

Customers may purchase the handset for an exciting price of Rs. 7,499, Rs. 8,499, and Rs. 9,999 for the 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB models, respectively, on the special sale day. After a Rs. 1,000 reduction using ICICI Debit/Credit cards/EMI transactions, or after an equivalent product exchange offer, this discounted deal is valid.

POCO C65: Weight And Fingerprint Scanner

The POCO C65 smartphone, which weighs 192g and has dimensions of 168mm x 78mm x 8.09mm, stresses portability. For security, the phone has a side fingerprint scanner.

Poco C65: Storage Options

There are three storage options available: 4+128GB, 6+128GB, and 8+256GB. Users can increase capacity up to 1TB by using a dedicated microSD card slot and two Nano SIM cards.

POCO C65: Specifications

This phone has a 6.74-inch HD+ non-notch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The POCO C65 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

Regarding photography, the phone has an 8MP front camera, a 2MP macro lens for detailed up-close photos, and a 50MP AI triple rear camera. With the help of the included 10W C-type charger, the 5000mAh battery of the POCO C65 allows for effective recharging at up to 18W of fast charging.