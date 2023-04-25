Poco F5 5G To Launch In India Soon: Check Price, And Specifications

New Delhi: The Poco F5 will soon become official in India. Himanshu Tandon, the company's CEO, made the same announcement on his Twitter account. The precise launch date has not yet been disclosed. A crucial aspect of the incoming Poco phone was confirmed by him. The Poco F5 will be the first phone to employ Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Chipset

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is a mid-range processor that was introduced in March of this year. The characteristics of the chip imply that it is a toned-down version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. (Also Read: Cognizant CEO Brian Humphries Fired: Check List Of 10 CEOs Of IT Giants Who Were Laid Off)

The head of Poco India asserts that the Poco F5 would deliver a potent performance, but this hasn't been tested and we won't be able to comment until we've reviewed it. (Also Read: SBI FD vs Post Office Fixed Deposits: Which One Should You Choose?)

Poco F4 5G

Recall that the Poco F4 5G was unveiled with a potent Snapdragon 870 CPU in India last year. A few phones under Rs 40,000, including the OnePlus 9R, offered the same processor.

For those looking for high-performance handsets, Poco and iQOO have released new 5G phones with this SoC under Rs 30,000. The Poco F4's beginning pricing in the nation was Rs 27,999, and the forthcoming Poco F5 is anticipated to have a similar price point.

Expected Specifications Of Poco F5 5G

In the days ahead, as the launch event draws closer, the corporation is anticipated to disclose further features.

According to reports, the Poco F5 will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution. Like its predecessor, the display will likely refresh at 120Hz. The newest Android 13 OS will be installed on the device right out of the box.

The smartphone may come with a triple-camera setup. A 64-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera are believed to be included. There will be a separate sensor on the front. A 16-megapixel camera might be used for video calls and selfies.

The gadget might continue to support 67W fast charging technology. According to the reports, the 5G phone may have a usual 5,000mAh battery.