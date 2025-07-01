Poco F7 5G Goes On Sale In India With Discount And Sale Offers; Check Specs, Price And Availability

Poco F7 5G Sale In India: Poco has launched the Poco F7 5G in India earlier this month. The smartphone is now available for purchase in the country. The company has promised four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. It comes with several artificial intelligence features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, AI Notes, AI Interpreter, and AI-powered image tools. As part of the first sale, the company is also offering special deals to customers.

Poco F7 5G Price In India And Availability

The handset starts at Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 33,999. It is available from today, 1 July via Flipkart.

Poco F7 5G Discount And Sale Offers

HDFC, SBI, and ICICI Bank cardholders can avail an instant discount of Rs 2,000, reducing the effective prices to Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively. Buyers can also benefit from an extra Rs 2,000 exchange bonus. First sale offers include one-year screen damage protection worth Rs 10,000 and an extra one-year warranty, extending the total coverage to two years.

Poco F7 5G Specifications

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and features a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,280x2,772 pixels) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a robust 7,550mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

On the photography front, the device sports a dual-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, while a 20-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Built for durability, the smartphone is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. On the connectivity front, the device supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Poco F7 5G weighs 222 grams and has a slim profile with a thickness of 7.98mm.

The smartphone also features Poco’s advanced 3D IceLoop cooling system, which uses AI-driven temperature control along with a large vapor chamber to effectively manage heat. Adding further, it includes WildBoost Optimisation 3.0 to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.