Poco F7 5G Launched In India With WildBoost Optimisation 3.0 Under Rs 40,000; Check Camera, Battery And Availability

Poco F7 5G India Launch: Poco has launched the Poco F7 5G smartphone in India and select global markets. The newly-launched smartphone runs Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0. The device is offered in Cyber Silver Edition, Frost White, and Phantom Black colour options. The Poco F7 5G comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage models.

It is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The company has committed to four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches. The budget smartphone comes with a number of artificial intelligence features such as Google Gemini, Circle to Search, AI Notes, AI Interpreter, and AI-driven image tools.

Poco F7 5G Specifications

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and features a large 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution (1,280x2,772 pixels) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It packs a robust 7,550mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging and 22.5W reverse charging.

Power with Purpose. Style with Substance.

This isn’t just performance — it’s primal strength fused with legendary precision.



First Sale on 1st July, 12 Noon on #Flipkart

Know More: https://t.co/qUQzvicpe7

.

.

.#AllPowerNoBS #POCOF75G pic.twitter.com/a6rEFpOJMK — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 24, 2025

On the photography front, the device sports a dual-camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, while a 20-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Built for durability, the smartphone is claimed to meet IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. On the connectivity front, the device supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Poco F7 5G weighs 222 grams and has a slim profile with a thickness of 7.98mm.

The smartphone also features Poco’s advanced 3D IceLoop cooling system, which uses AI-driven temperature control along with a large vapor chamber to effectively manage heat. Adding further, it includes WildBoost Optimisation 3.0 to deliver an enhanced gaming experience.

Poco F7 5G Price In India And Availability

The handset starts at Rs 31,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs 33,999. It will be available from 1 July via Flipkart.