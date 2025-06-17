Poco F7 To Launch On June24; Check Expected Performance, Battery, Camera And Price

Poco has officially announced that the Poco F7 will launch in India on June 24, 2025, at 5:30 PM. This new phone is designed mainly for gaming, continuing the tradition of the Poco F-series.

Poco F7 Design



The Poco F7 features a dual-tone body, visible screws, vents on the top half, and RGB lighting around the cameras—though it’s unclear if these are just for show or have a practical use. There are also rumors of a simpler white or silver version for those who prefer a less flashy design.

Poco F7 Performance (Expected)

Under the hood, the Poco F7 is expected to launch with a top-tier processor, likely the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, similar to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro in China, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

Poco F7 Camera(Confirmed)



The phone will have two rear cameras: a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide, plus a 20MP selfie camera.

Poco F7 Battery (Confirmed)



The Poco F7’s biggest highlight is its massive 7,550mAh battery, currently the largest in any smartphone in India. It supports super-fast 90W charging and 22.5W reverse charging, making it ideal for heavy users and gamers.

Price (Expected)



Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be similar to the Poco F6, which started at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. More details, including full specs and pricing, will be revealed at the launch event.