Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2917298https://zeenews.india.com/technology/poco-f7-to-launch-on-june24-check-expected-performance-battery-camera-and-price-2917298.html
NewsTechnology
POCO F7

Poco F7 To Launch On June24; Check Expected Performance, Battery, Camera And Price

This new phone is designed mainly for gaming, continuing the tradition of the Poco F-series.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aman Choudhary|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2025, 02:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Poco F7 To Launch On June24; Check Expected Performance, Battery, Camera And Price File Photo

Poco has officially announced that the Poco F7 will launch in India on June 24, 2025, at 5:30 PM. This new phone is designed mainly for gaming, continuing the tradition of the Poco F-series.

Poco F7 Design
 
The Poco F7 features a dual-tone body, visible screws, vents on the top half, and RGB lighting around the cameras—though it’s unclear if these are just for show or have a practical use. There are also rumors of a simpler white or silver version for those who prefer a less flashy design.

Poco F7 Performance (Expected)

Under the hood, the Poco F7 is expected to launch with a top-tier processor, likely the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, similar to the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro in China, though this hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. 

Poco F7 Camera(Confirmed)


The phone will have two rear cameras: a 50MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide, plus a 20MP selfie camera.

Poco F7 Battery (Confirmed)


The Poco F7’s biggest highlight is its massive 7,550mAh battery, currently the largest in any smartphone in India. It supports super-fast 90W charging and 22.5W reverse charging, making it ideal for heavy users and gamers.

Price (Expected)


Pricing hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be similar to the Poco F6, which started at Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage model. More details, including full specs and pricing, will be revealed at the launch event.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK