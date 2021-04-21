Poco M2 Reloaded with 6.53-inch display launched, check prices, features and more

After teasing for weeks, Poco has finally launched its M2 Reloaded smartphone in the Indian market. The device is a budget variant of the Poco M2 smartphone that was launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in India in 2020.

Since it’s a budget device, the M2 Reloaded device offers a little less than Poco M2. The company had previously launched Poco M2 Pro in the range that’s apparently selling well online.

Price of Poco M2 Reloaded

Poco has priced its latest smartphone at just Rs 9,499. You can purchase the smartphone right now on Flipkart. The smartphone is launched in Greyish Black and Mostly Blue colour variants.

Features of Poco M2 Reloaded

Poco M2 Reloaded houses a 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display that is claimed to have a waterdrop notch. New features in the smartphone include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port and IR Blaster. The smartphone also runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top, unlike the M2 that was released with Android 10.

The smartphone is powered with 4GB RAM and comes with 64GB storage. In comparison, Poco M2 was launched in two variants 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 6 GB RAM/128 GB storage. Most of the other features of M2 Reloaded are quite similar to Poco M2.

The latest smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and comes with a similar camera arrangement provided in Poco M2. At the back, there are four rear cameras, including a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For your picture-perfect selfies, Poco has provided an 8-megapixel at the front.

Coming to battery backup, Poco M2 Reloaded comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. The company is offering an 18W fast charger along with the device.