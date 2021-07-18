Poco M3 4GB RAM variant launched in India, check price, specs and other details

New Delhi: Poco has launched the 4GB RAM variant of the Poco M3 smartphone in India. The Xiaomi-led smartphone brand had initially the Poco M3 variant with 6GB RAM in India in February 2021 with two storage options - 64 GB and 128 GB. However, the newly launched 4GB variant only comes with 64GB of storage space.

Poco M3 price and variants

Poco has priced the 4GB RAM variant at Rs 10,499. The smartphone is available in Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue colour variants. You can order the newly launched device from Flipkart.

Meanwhile, the 6GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB variants of the Poco M3 are selling at Rs 10,999 and Rs 11,999 in India, respectively.

Poco M3 specification

Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display that packs a dewdrop notch on the top of the screen. The display, which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3, offers a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and runs on the Android 10 mobile operating system. Moreover, the 6,000mAh battery packed the device ensure enough juice to operate for a full day. The 18W fast charger also ensures smaller charging breaks and more playtime.

Poco M3 Camera

In the back, Poco M3 packs a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and another camera for depth. The AI-enabled camera is said to be able to capture picture-perfect shots in low light as well. In the front, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera.