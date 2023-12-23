Poco M6 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Sale Date, Bank Offers, And More

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Poco has expanded its budget mobile phone lineup in India by introducing M6 5G. This is the company's new smartphone of M-series. The newly launched device supports a 5G network. Continue reading to find out what are the specifications that Xiaomi's sub-brand has taken to this smartphone.

Poco M6 5G: Price In India

Coming to the price of the phone, it will cost Rs 9,499 for 4GB and 128GB variants. If you want to buy a 6GB plus 128GB model, you have to pay Rs 10,499 and the top model that comes with 8GB and 256 GB storage will cost Rs 12,499. (Also Read: 'Aaj Realize Hua That Starbucks Is...:' Anupam Mittal Criticises Starbucks For THIS Reason)

Poco M6 5G: Colour Options

As yet, Poco M6 5G will be available in Orion Blue and Galactic Black colours. (Also Read: OnePlus 12 Series Launch Event In India: Check Ticket Price, Availability, Where To Buy, And More)

Poco M6 5G: Availability Date

If you want to take this phone in your hand, you have to wait for December 26. It means you can buy this phone on Flipkart from December 26 onwards.

Poco M6 5G: Bank Offers

You can lower the price of Poco M6 5G by availing the bank discount offer. You can get a Rs 1,000 discount by using ICICI cards.

Poco M6 5G: Data Benefits

You will get additional data of 50GB if you are buying the Poco M6 5G. This offer is valid for Airtel Prepaid users.

Poco M6 5G: Storage Options

The smartphone comes in 4GB plus 128GB, 6GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB storage options.

Poco M6 5G: Display

The smartphone features a 6.47-inch display that supports 90Hz refresh rate.

Poco M6 5G: Processor

Poco M6 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor. It will work on Android 13.

Poco M6 5G: Camera Options

The smartphone comes with a 50MP primary camera.

Poco M6 5G: Battery Power

The smartphone is packed with a 5,000mAh battery power that supports 18W fast charging.