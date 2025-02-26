POCO M7 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Check Expected Specs And Price

POCO M7 5G India Launch: POCO M7 5G India Launch: Xiaomi's sub-brand POCO is all set to launch the POCO M7 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The company will introduce the smartphone in the country on March 3 at 12:00 PM IST during an event titled #TheBIGShow. The upcoming handset will be available in a blue colour option with a circular-shaped rear camera module.

Notably, the POCO M7 5G is expected to come with upgrades over the POCO M6 5G, which was launched in India in December 2023 with a starting price of Rs 10,499. Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage to tease the arrival of the new phone. The company claims it is the only smartphone in the under Rs 10,000 price segment to feature 12GB RAM (6GB RAM + 6GB Turbo RAM) and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

POCO M7 5G Price In India And Availability (Expected)

The POCO M7 5G is expected to launch at a price between Rs 10,000 and Rs 12,000, similar to its predecessor, the POCO M6 5G. With its affordable pricing, the phone aims to be a great choice for budget-conscious buyers seeking 5G connectivity and strong features. It is likely to be available for purchase on Flipkart.

Poco M7 5G Specifications (Expected)

The handset is expected to come with a 6.74-inch HD+ display (720x1,600 pixels) with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with the Adreno 613 GPU and 6GB of RAM, running on Android 14-based HyperOS.

The phone is likely to house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. For photography, it features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The device has been spotted on the Google Play Console and Geekbench databases with the model number 24108PCE2I, hinting at an imminent launch.