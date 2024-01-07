POCO To Launch New X6 Pro In India With New Operating System, Check Expected Specs

New Delhi: The Chinese smartphone maker Poco is set to expand its product line-up with the new X6 series in India in the coming weeks. The series is scheduled to launch on January 11 at 5:30 IST, featuring two smartphones: the base Poco X6 and the Poco X6 Pro.

The company has officially revealed that the X6 Pro will be powered by Xiaomi's Android 14-based latest operating system, the HyperOS.

Features of Xiaomi's latest HyperOS:

For those who are unaware, HyperOS offers major improvements under the hood, UI tweaks, faster app boot times, and animations. It also provides advanced AI features, such as generating text, converting doodles to images, extracting text from images, and searching for images in natural language.

Here are the expected specifications of the Poco X6 Pro:

The smartphone is expected to come with WildBoost Optimization 2.0, which is designed to improve the gaming experience. The device may sport a 6.67-inch OLED 1.5K display and 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

Poco X6 Pro Battery:

The smartphone is reportedly loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

Poco X6 Pro Camera:

The smartphone is said to house a 64MP primary sensor with OIS and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, we might see a 16MP front camera.

Poco X6 Pro Storage:

The handset is likely to offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS4.0 storage.

Poco X6 Pro Colour:

The device may come in three colour options—yellow, grey, and black, as per media reports.

Poco X6 Pro Price:

The 12GB + 512GB model of the Poco X6 Pro is expected to be priced at roughly Rs 29,500.

Notably, the company has now revealed the AnTuTu score of the handset, which is more than 1.4 million. The smartphones will be available exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.