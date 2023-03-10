Poco X5 5G Confirmed To Launch On March 14 In India: Check Price, Release Date, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: After making its debut in international markets, the Poco X5 5G is now making its way to India. On March 14, the Poco X5 5G will be unveiled in India. On Twitter, the business announced the launch date and mentioned that customers can buy the smartphone on Flipkart. The confirmation of the launch of the smartphone in India ignited curiosity among enthusiasts to know about the details of the phone.

All eyes are on the All Star.



Latest in line, the POCO X5 5G is all set to launch on 14th March at 12PM on @flipkart.

Save this link now https://t.co/uMfXEeRzFu#The5GAllStar pic.twitter.com/0208FTsVO9 March 9, 2023

As the Poco X5 is already on the market in several countries, experts are speculating about its features. Here we compiled expected specifications along with a few official confirmations. (Also Read: Smartphones Coming Out In March 2023: Check Full List Here)

Specifications of Poco X5 5G

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display for the Indian version is anticipated to have an FHD+ pixel resolution. The screen can offer an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. (Also Read: Senior Citizens Can Earn 9.5% FD Rates From Unity Small Finance Bank)

The smartphone has a similar design to the Poco X5 Pro. Those who own wired headphones or earbuds will appreciate this one because it even has a headphone jack. Three colors—purple, green, and blue—will be offered for the new Poco phone, according to the teasers.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same one found in the iQOO Z6 and other smartphones. The latter was introduced in India with a Rs 13,999 entry price. Given that the previously released Poco X5 Pro was made available in the sub-Rs 25,000 pricing range, the Poco X5 is anticipated to be priced under the Rs 20,000 category.

The 5,000mAh battery in the Poco X5's worldwide variant is standard, and the manufacturer includes a 33W fast charger in the retail package. Moreover, the Poco X5 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is splash-resistant to IP53 standards.

A 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the smartphone's triple back camera configuration. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel camera.