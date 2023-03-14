New Delhi: The Poco X5 5G has been introduced in India's mid-range market. The new smartphone was introduced featuring an AMOLED display, a triple camera configuration, and a Snapdragon CPU. The 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage Poco X5 5G are available for Rs 18,999. Priced at Rs 20,999, the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage option. Three colors—Supernova Green, Jaguar Black, and Wildcat Blue—are offered for the phone.

Customers have to wait to get Poco X5 5G phone in their hands as the sale of the phone will start on March 21 at 12 PM on Flipkart. (Also Read: Zoho CEO's Wife Alleges Transferring Ownership Without Looping Her In, Sridhar Vembu Says 'Complete Fiction')

Price of Poco X5 5G

The price of the 6GB/128GB variant is Rs 16,999, and the price of the 8GB/256GB variant is Rs 18,999.

Bank offers on Poco X5 5G

The device is available at a discounted "First Day" pricing. Users of ICICI credit and debit cards can also get a Rs 2,000 immediate discount on the Poco X5.

Specifications of Poco X5 5G

There is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset for the Poco X5 5G. The gadget has up to 8GB of RAM. The 6.67-inch, 120Hz AMOLED screen on the Poco X5 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The Poco X5 5G has a triple camera arrangement with a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. 13MP is the resolution of the front-facing selfie camera. The phone has a built-in battery capacity of 5000mAh and supports 33W rapid charging.