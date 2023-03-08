New Delhi: After making its debut globally, the Poco X5 will shortly launch in India. Himanshu Tandon, the company's country manager, announced the release of the new 5G phone on Twitter. But, the precise launch date is still a mystery. The Poco X5 is rumoured to launch in India the following week. It is important to note that the device is already on the market in other countries and will soon reach India.

Expected Price of Poco X5

It's anticipated that the forthcoming phone would be a scaled-back version of the recently released Poco X5 Pro. As a result, it will probably be released at a far lower cost than the Pro version, which costs Rs 22,999.

Expected Features/Specifications of Poco X5

As the Poco X5 is already on the market in several countries, we are aware of its potential features. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display for the Indian version is anticipated to have FHD+ pixel resolution. The screen can offer an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1200nits. The Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer shields the panel.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, which we have seen in devices like the iQOO Z6, is found within. The latter was introduced in India with a Rs 13,999 entry price. Given that the previously released Poco X5 Pro was made available in the sub-Rs 25,000 pricing range, the Poco X5 is anticipated to be priced under the Rs 20,000 category.

A 5G phone with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage space is anticipated from the company. The internal storage may be increased by using a microSD card, thanks to Poco.

The 5,000mAh battery in the Poco X5's worldwide variant is standard, and the manufacturer includes a 33W fast charger in the retail package. Moreover, the Poco X5 has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is splash-resistant to IP53 standards.

A 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera are all included in the smartphone's triple back camera configuration. On the front is a 13-megapixel camera for selfies.