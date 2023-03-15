POCO X5 Pro Vs Redmi Note 12 5G Vs Realme 10 Pro: Best Budget-Friendly Smartphones In India 2023- Check Prices In India, Features, Specifications And More Here

Smartphones these days are part of our lives. We can't stay away from phones for too long. They are used by us for many different purposes, such as document storage, social networking, photography, and communication. Given the wide variety of top models that are readily accessible for less than Rs 20,000, however, picking the best smartphone is never an easy task. We brought to you 2 of the best budget friendly smartphones under Rs 20,000, POCO X5 Pro, Redmi Note 12 5G and Realme 10 Pro. All the three smartphones are hot favorites in market all of them are neck to neck in comparison. Here you can check the pros and cons of the devices and decide for yourself which is better.

POCO X5 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 5G vs Realme 10 Pro: Features Comparison

Features POCO X5 Pro Redmi Note 12 5G Realme 10 Pro RAM 6GB/8GB 4GB/6GB 6 GB Display 6.67 inches 6.67 inches 6.72 inches Camera 48MP Back And 13 MP Selfiee Camera 48 MP Back And 13 MP Selfiee Camera 108 MP Back And 16 MP Selfiee Camera Battery 5000 MAH 5000 MAH 5000 MAH Internal Memory 128GB Storage 128 GB Storage 128, 256 GB Storage Price RS 18,999 RS 17,999 RS 18,999

POCO X5 vs Realme 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 5G: RAM Performance

The POCO X5 5G has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor that also powered the previous generation X4 Pro. It supports 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 Storage, and it boots Android 13. Furthermore, Turbo RAM up to 5GB is supported. The Realme 10 Pro also sports the same processor and RAM, but the Realme 10 Pro only has 128GB of storage. Virtual Memory is not an option either. The phone starts Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13. Redmi 12 5G features the newer Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor with either 4GB or 6GB RAM with up to 5GB virtual RAM. It offers 128GB storage and support for microSD cards up to 1TB.

POCO X5 vs Realme 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Display

POCO X5 5G offers an impressive 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,200nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 45,00,000:1 contrast ratio, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. It has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection layer. The display panel is the same on the Redmi Note 12 5G as well. The Realme 10 Pro offers a slightly larger 6.72-inch display panel with an FHD+ screen resolution. It features 1mm ultra-slim bezels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The panel's peak brightness of 680 nits is accompanied by TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification.

POCO X5 vs Realme 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Battery

It is a tough battle in this department. All the 3 smartphones are powered by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Either of these three options will work well for you if you're solely thinking about long battery backup.

POCO X5 vs Realme 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Cameras

POCO X5 5G offers a 48MP primary rear shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens, and an LED flash. It also sports 13MP front snapper for selfies and video calls. The Redmi Note 12 5G also features the same rear and front camera setup. The Realme 10 Pro smartphone has a dual camera arrangement on the back. The main sensor, however, combines a 2MP sensor with a 108MP lens. The front has a 16MP camera for taking selfies and making video calls.

POCO X5 vs Realme 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Price

POCO X5 has 2 variants that will cost you around Rs 18,999 and 20,999, respectively. The smartphone can be purchased at a starting price of Rs 16,999 via ICICI bank offer. The Realme 10 Pro was launched in India last year in December in two variants. The base variant will cost you around Rs 18,999. The top-end model is priced at Rs 19,999. Redmi Note 12 5G also comes with 2 variants, the base variant comes with a price tag of Rs 17,999, and the top model will cost you around Rs 19,999.

POCO X5 vs Realme 10 Pro vs Redmi Note 12 5G: Verdict

All the three smartphones have peculiar features that set them apart from one another. It depends on the choice of the buyer which smartphone out of the three suits them more.