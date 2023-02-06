Poco X5 Series Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details

New Delhi: The new X5 series has been introduced by Poco. The gadgets have a 5G connection and an AMOLED display. The devices run Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets. While the Poco X5 5G will only be offered on the global market, the X5 Pro will debut in India.

Poco X5 Pro Price

The Poco X5 Pro's price for the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option is Rs 22,999. The cost of the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is Rs 24,999. With the help of an instant discount for customers using ICICI credit and debit cards, the rates might be reduced by Rs 2,000.

Poco X5 Pro Availability

Flipkart will start selling the Poco X5 Pro on February 13 at 12 PM.

Poco X5 Pro Processor

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor with up to 13GB RAM will power the Poco X5 Pro (including 5GB virtual RAM).

Poco X5 Pro Specifications

The Poco X5 Pro has a 6.67-inch FHD+ Xfinity AMOLED screen with a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and a maximum adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. A 5000 mAh battery inside the Poco X5 Pro enables 67W rapid charging. The device does not support wireless charging and only supports 5W wired reverse charging.

Poco X5 Pro Camera Options

The back camera has three lenses: a 2MP macro lens, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 108MP lens. Additionally, it enables video modes such "Vlog" mode, slow motion, and 4K recording. The 16MP front camera has an F2.45 aperture and can record videos in 1080p at 60 and 30 frames per second.

Poco X5

The Poco X5 is available in three colours: green, blue, and black. The Snapdragon 695 chipset in the Poco X5 features RAM extension technology. The phone has a maximum of 13GB of RAM (including 5GB virtual RAM).

For the 128GB storage and 6GB RAM model, the Poco X5 is available for $199. The more expensive model, which has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs $249.