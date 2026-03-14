Poco X8 Pro Max, Poco X8 Pro price leaked ahead of March 17 launch in India; Check expected camera, battery, display and other specs

Xiaomi Poco X8 Pro Max 5G Price Leaked in India: Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is preparing to launch a new smartphone lineup in India on March 17. The company has confirmed that the Poco X8 Pro series will include two models: the Poco X8 Pro Max 5G and the Poco X8 Pro 5G.

Although the official launch date is still under wraps, early leaks have already revealed some key details. Both smartphones are expected to feature a large OLED display, a MediaTek chipset, and a high-capacity battery designed to deliver strong performance and long battery life.

Ahead of the official launch, details about the pricing have also leaked. The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G is expected to start at around Rs 42,000 in India. On the other hand, the Poco X8 Pro 5G could come with a starting price of about Rs 35,000. After the launch, both smartphones will be available for purchase on Flipkart, which continues to be Poco’s official online retail partner in India.

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The new X8 Pro series will succeed the X7 lineup and is expected to focus on performance-oriented features, making it ideal for gamers and heavy multitaskers. Both smartphones run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

Poco X8 Pro Max specifications (Expected)

The Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm) chipset with an Arm Mali-G925 GPU and support up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM with UFS 4.1 storage for smooth performance. (Also Read: Apple issues urgent security update for older iPhones: iOS 16.7.15 and iOS 15.8.7 roll out; How to install latest update)

On the photography front, the smartphone could come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Light Fusion 600 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera is expected to be a 20MP Samsung OV20B. The phone will pack a massive 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. For durability, it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings and includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.

POCO X8 Pro specifications (Expected)

The Poco X8 Pro smartphone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor and support LPDDR5x RAM along with UFS 4.1 storage for fast performance. On the camera front, it will sport a dual rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera is expected to be a 20MP Samsung OV20B. (Also Read: iQOO Z11x 5G launched in India with 7,200mAh battery and AI-powered 50MP main camera; Check display, price, sale date and other specs)

The phone will pack a large 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. For durability, it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings and also includes handy features like an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IR blaster.