POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max India launch on March 17; Check expected display, camera, battery, price and other features

POCO X8 Pro Series India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand POCO is set to launch the POCO X8 Pro and POCO X8 Pro Max 5G in India on March 17. While the company hasn’t revealed full specifications yet, it has hinted that both phones will offer improved performance. A teaser image shows the X8 Pro in white and the X8 Pro Max in black, both featuring a metal frame, OLED display, and dual rear cameras.

The new X8 Pro series will succeed the X7 lineup and is expected to focus on performance-oriented features, making it ideal for gamers and heavy multitaskers. Both smartphones run on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16.

POCO X8 Pro specifications (Expected)

The Poco X8 Pro smartphone is expected to feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor and support LPDDR5x RAM along with UFS 4.1 storage for fast performance. On the camera front, it will sport a dual rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera is expected to be a 20MP Samsung OV20B.

The phone will pack a large 7,560mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. For durability, it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings and also includes handy features like an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IR blaster. (Also Read: 3 Star vs 5 Star AC: Which one saves more electricity? Check price difference, real savings and what else to consider)

Poco X8 Pro Max specifications (Expected)

The Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 3,500 nits. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500s (3nm) chipset with an Arm Mali-G925 GPU and support up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM with UFS 4.1 storage for smooth performance.

On the photography front, the smartphone could come with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Light Fusion 600 sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, while the front camera is expected to be a 20MP Samsung OV20B. The phone will pack a massive 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. For durability, it comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings and includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and IR blaster. (Also Read: WhatsApp Payment Scam: How to stay safe from fake requests, links and QR codes)

POCO X8 Pro, POCO X8 Pro Max price in India (Expected)

The Poco X8 Pro is expected to start at €399 (around Rs 43,000) for the 8GB + 256GB model, while the 12GB + 512GB variant could cost €479 (about Rs 51,000). The Poco X8 Pro Max is likely to start at €529 (roughly Rs 57,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version, with the 12GB + 512GB model priced around €579 (approximately Rs 62,000).