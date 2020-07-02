Privacy first search engine DuckDuckGo goes offline in India, company in talks with ISPs to resolve issue

Privacy first search engine DuckDuckGo has stopped working in India, which according to the company was not due to any technical problem on its part. DuckDuckGo said that it was in touch with internet servcie providers in India to resolve the matter.

“To our users in India: We’ve received many reports our search engine is unreachable by much of India right now and have confirmed it is not due to us. We’re actively talking to Internet providers to get to the bottom of it ASAP. Thank you for your patience," the company said in a statement via Twitter.

To our users in India: We’ve received many reports our search engine is unreachable by much of India right now and have confirmed it is not due to us. We're actively talking to Internet providers to get to the bottom of it ASAP. Thank you for your patience. — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) July 1, 2020

DuckDuckGo is currently the second most used search engine in the world after Google and it is popular mainly due to its focus on privacy. According to DuckDuckGo, it doesn't collect any personal information of its users. The company also doesn't throw up the IP address of the user. The search engine is mainly used by those who want to keep their online searches secret.

DuckDuckGo is the default search engine on the anonymizing web browser, Tor. The total user base of DuckDuckGo in India is unknown but it is believed that many Indian developers are part of the DuckDuckGo community.