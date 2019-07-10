PUBG Corp collaborates with Jio as exclusive digital partner in India

New Delhi: PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds (PUBG), the popular battle royale game has recently announced the launch of its Beta service for PUBG LITE version in India.

PUBG LITE, a free-to-play game is compatible with lower-end computers, with optimised gameplay and graphics to ensure a more inclusive and wider gaming experience.

"To enhance the user experience on the new version of the game and make it even more engaging, PUBG LITE has partnered with Jio. This exclusive association in India, marks the coming together of two iconic and loved brands that complement each other’s vision to deliver new-age digital experiences to its users," Jio said in a release.

Jio users who register for PUBG LITE will be able to enjoy exclusive rewards by way of free skins for their in-game merchandise, it added.

Here's how to enrol for the free Jio Gift:

To enjoy this unique experience on PUBG LITE, Jio users can visit https://gamesarena.jio.com and fill up a simple 2-step registration form.

Users will then receive a verification link on their registered email ID.

Once the verification is complete, the user will receive another mail with unique redemption code which can be claimed within the game.

How to use the redemption code:

After downloading and registering for PUBG LITE, user can go to Menu Store

In the menu options, user needs to click on “Add Bonus / Gift Code”

Now the user needs to add the redemption code in the blank space and click on redeem