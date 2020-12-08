PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, APK download link and other latest updates

Lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are eagerly waiting for the official launch of PUBG Mobile India but it seems that the re-launch of the Indian version of the mobile game would not happen anytime soon as the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MEITY) is yet to give a go-ahead to PUBG Corporation or any new company to re-launch the popular game in India.

“Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY told Inside Sport. It is learnt that the officials of the newly formed entity have requested the MEITY for a meeting to address the concerns of the government but the officials were yet to receive an asnwer.

When will PUBG Mobile India be officially launched in India?

According to latest reports, it is highly unlikely that PUBG Mobile India would be released in India until February 2021. Earlier, it was widely reported that the game will be launched in India by the first week of December, however, those reports turned out to be false.

When will PUBG Mobile India’s APK download link be available?

Recently, few websites had reported that APK download links of Pubg Mobile India were spotted on the official website. However, the link was redirecting users to the official Facebook handle of the company.

It seems that the fans will have to wait a bit longer for APK download link.

What about the features of PUBG Mobile India?

It is expected that PUBG Mobile India would would be slightly different from the global version of the game.