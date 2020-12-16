PUBG Mobile India launch date: Bad news for gamers - Latest updates here

In a bad news for lakhs of PUBG lovers in India, the launch of PUBG Mobile India version is unlikely to happen in this year. According to report, PUBG Mobile India may not be launched anytime soon in India and it is expected that the game will not be launched even by March 2021.

Insidesport reported that a source on PUBG side claimed that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is still to hear PUBG corporation's case seeking permission for the launch of PUBG Mobile India. It is learnt that PUBG Corporation executives are chasing the MeitY officials for more than a month for a meeting but they are yet to get an appointment from the government side. The delay in getting permission means that PUBG Mobile India will not be released in the Indian market in the near future.

"Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but situation is such – that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don’t see game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at-least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate but everyone has to live with it,” the official from PUBG’s side told Insidesport.

Earlier, it was reported that MeitY had denied permission to PUBG Corporation for the launch of the PUBG Mobile in India. Sources claimed that the Centre is not convinced with the launch of PUBG Mobile India despite several changes from the PUBG corporations.

It may be recalled that PUBG was among 118 Chinese mobile applications which were banned by the Central government on September 2, 2020. The government had said these apps “are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

PUBG Corporation released a press statement on November 12 announcing that the company was planning to launch PUBG Mobile India very soon in India. In the statement it was also mentioned that PUBG Corporation would set up a subsidiary in India and the company will invest USD 100 million in the country.