PUBG Mobile India launch date: Big disappointment for PUBG fans in India, here's why

It seems that PUBG Mobile is unlikely to release in India soon as sources claimed that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) has still not responded to the request of PUBG promoters for a meeting.

According to InsideSport, the PUBG promoters had requested for a meeting 4 weeks ago but the Centre is yet to respond to the request.

"Government is yet to respond to the request for the meeting. The game promoters are ready to comply to all norms set by the Indian government – but no response has comeback from the MEITY office’," told a source close to PUBG promoters to InsideSport.

Several media reports had claimed in the recent past that PUBG is going to make a comeback in India soon but the fact is that the company is still to receive permission from the Indian government to make a return to India.

Sources told InsideSport that PUBG promoters are hopeful that the meeting would help them in getting the permission for reluanch. The source further added that it seems that it seems very tough that PUBG would be relaunched in India before January-February 2021.

It may be recalled that PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with the other Chinese Apps in September.

Few days ago, Microsoft Azure which is likely to get into a partnership with PUBG Mobile to host the game on its servers and data centers also said that the company is yet to receive any information about PUBG’s relaunch in India.

“We don’t have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!,” Microsoft Azure had said.