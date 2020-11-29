PUBG Mobile India launch date: Check latest updates and other details here

Amid reports that the much-awaited PUBG Mobile India will officially be launched in India in the first week of December, sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) told Inside Sport that the Indian government is yet to give permission to the game to operate in the country again.

“Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY told Inside Sport.

It is to be noted that few days ago it was widely reported that the Indian version of PUBG Mobile India has been registered as a legitimate company in India after the approval of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The reports also claimed that PUBG India Private Limited has been listed as a company on the Ministry's website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN).

On November 12, PUBG Corporation had announced its plan to release a special Indian version of PUBG Mobile and since then fans of PUBG in India eagerly waiting for the official release. Several reports claim that PUBG Mobile India will officially be released in December first week but PUBG Corporation is yet to make any official announcement in this regard.

Days before Diwali, PUBG Corporation had announced its plan to reenter the Indian market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. The PUBG Corporation is also planning to make investments worth $100 million in India.

Some media reports claimed that the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile India will be initially available only for users on the Android platform. It is likely that the company would release the game for iOS users after a few days.