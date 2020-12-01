PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, exclusive features and other updates

Lakhs of gamers across India are eagerly waiting for the return of PUBG Mobie India to Indian market and ever since PUBG Corporation (that owns PUBG, PUBG Mobile, PUBG Mobile India, and PUBG Mobile Lite titles) has announced that it will soon return to Indian market the fans of the games are eagerly awaiting for its release.

For its part, PUBG Corporation had teased the return of PUBG Mobile India on social media platforms and the official website. Speculations are rife that the battle royal game will be launched by the first week of December but it seems highly unlikely as the Centre is yet to give permission to PUBG Corporation to launch the game in the Indian market.

Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology (MeitY) has claimed that the game is yet to receive permission from the Centre to operate in India again. “Any banned entity can’t operate just by floating a new company. This even Tik Tok or anyone else can do. They will have to get permissions from MEITY to operate once again in India”, an unnamed ministry official affiliated with MeitY told Inside Sport.

Few days ago, it was reported that a new conmpany was floated by PUBG Corporation recently to launch the battle royale game in India. Some reports had claimed that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved PUBG India Private Limited. Besides, it was also said that the company has already been listed on the ministry’s website with a valid Corporate Identity Number (CIN).

According to the PUBG Corporation, the Indian version of PUBG will come loaded with some new features and it would be slightly different from the global version of the game.