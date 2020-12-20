हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PUBG Mobile India

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, features, APK link and other updates

PUBG was a hugely popular game in India before the Centre decided to ban it along with hundreds of other Chinese apps in September. 

PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, features, APK link and other updates

Amid speculations over the launch of PUBG Mobile India in India, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) recently said that the Central government has not granted permission to relaunch PUBG Mobile in India.

PUBG was a hugely popular game in India before the Centre decided to ban it along with hundreds of other Chinese apps in September. Responding to a RTI Query, MEITY declared that ‘“MEITY has not given any permission for launch of PUBG”. The RTI query was filed on November 30, reported Insidesport.

"Dear Sir/ Mam, In the month of September, 2020, Government of India with the consultation of your Department (MEITY) banned various Chinese apps. One of which was Pubg Mobile Game. Now, there are many news which says that the game is being relaunched and the same is made specifically for the Indian Public and will not be harmful to the nation and its citizens. I would like to know if your department has given any such permission to the game so that it can be re-launched," the query filed through RTI asked

The speculations over the launch of PUBG Mobile India increased after PUBG Corporation unveiled a teaser of the game on its official Instagram handle with the caption, "All new PUBG MOBILE coming to India. Share with your Squad mates now!" 

According to PUBG developers, PUBG Mobile India would come with customised in-game content to reflect "local needs". Some reports claimed that new changes incorporated by PUBG Corporation include clothing on new characters, green hit effects, restrictions on timing of game and a virtual simulation training ground setting. According to a 91mobiles.com report, older PUBG Mobile IDs will be transferred to the Indian version.

Meanwhile, the PUBG Mobile Global version 1.2 beta APK link is available for download for Android users in India. You will need an individual invitation code to access the game after downloading the APK file. The gamers will need enough storage space on their phones to download the APK link because the file is around 625 MB.

